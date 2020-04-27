Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,454 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,298,000 after buying an additional 364,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

