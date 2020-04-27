Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock opened at $2,847.37 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,844.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,549.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $47.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,524.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

