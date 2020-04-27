Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In related news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

