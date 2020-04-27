Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $152.80 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

