Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.85 on Monday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.