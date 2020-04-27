Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $68.52 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

