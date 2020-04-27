Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,676 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 930,538 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $16,818,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $7.97 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

