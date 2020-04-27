Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of JKHY opened at $159.11 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

