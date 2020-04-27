Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

NYSE UNP opened at $156.09 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

