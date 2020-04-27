Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

