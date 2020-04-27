Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

