Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

