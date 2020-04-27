Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $279,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ABG opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

