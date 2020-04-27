Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.