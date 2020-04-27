PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,618 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 272,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.