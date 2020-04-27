Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.