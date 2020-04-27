Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.