Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

