Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

