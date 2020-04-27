Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

