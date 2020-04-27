Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

PAYX stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

