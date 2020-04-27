Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.88.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

