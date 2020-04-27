PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXN. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

