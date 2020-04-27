PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

