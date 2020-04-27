PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $5.33 Million in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLW. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

