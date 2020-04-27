PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $6.51 Million in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 304,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000. Ebix accounts for approximately 2.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Ebix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Ebix by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 18.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ebix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,970.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,951,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,855,122.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

