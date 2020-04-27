PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $339.31 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.