PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 226,496 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,496 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Leaf Group worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEAF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Leaf Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leaf Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Leaf Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $36,087.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 97,444 shares of company stock valued at $194,490 over the last three months.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.