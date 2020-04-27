PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 3.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,706,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,089,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,998,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,085,000 after buying an additional 412,175 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

