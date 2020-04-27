PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 108,400 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 3.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

