PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $219,976.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $4,118,359 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.