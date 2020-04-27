PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

