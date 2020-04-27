Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PVL stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

