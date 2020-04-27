Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

