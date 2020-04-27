Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

