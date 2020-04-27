Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

