Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.