Pflug Koory LLC Sells 115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

