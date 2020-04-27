Pflug Koory LLC Sells 195 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

