PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $104,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

