Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,594,000 after acquiring an additional 219,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 909,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

