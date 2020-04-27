Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. 141,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,440. The company has a market capitalization of $888.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $28,262.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,495 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.