Pi Financial Analysts Give Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of AU opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 million and a PE ratio of -47.37. Aurion Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

