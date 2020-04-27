Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.90-2.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.00 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

