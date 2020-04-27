Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34. The company has a market cap of $304.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

