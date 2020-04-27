Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,298 shares during the period. Pool makes up 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.01% of Pool worth $78,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of POOL traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,902. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.