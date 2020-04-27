Populous (PPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.67 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $2.67 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003249 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.02514264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00211596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00045603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

