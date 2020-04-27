Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE POR traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after acquiring an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

