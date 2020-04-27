PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

