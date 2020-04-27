PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

Williams Companies stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

